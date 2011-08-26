Compilation Rim Printemps 2017 (album)

Compilation Rim Printemps 2017

album - Posté le 09/05/2017 à 11h22 par Joseffeen
115 lectures
La Feppia est récemment devenu le RIM (le Réseau des Indépendants de la Musique) mais continue à vous faire découvrir les nouveautés des labels indépendants aquitains avec une nouvelle compilation saisonnière. Parmi les artistes présents sur cette compilation Printemps 2017: Raoul Vignal qui vient de sortir un album chez Talitres mais aussi Shannon Wright ainsi que les bordelais de Sweat Like An Ape. La compilation est comme d'habitude à télécharger gratuitement sur le site officiel du RIM (il vous suffit de donner votre adresse mail et de cliquer ensuite sur "télécharger la compilation Printemps 2017" qui apparaîtra en bas de la page). Bonne écoute!

Tracklist:
1. Raoul Vignal - Under The Same Sky / Talitres
2. Nattali Rize - One People / Baco Records
3. Sweat Like An Ape - Hight Moon / Platinum Records
4. Charles X - In Love / Bordeaux Rock
5. Anelli - What Yout Got / Boxon Records
6. Shannon Wright - The Thirst / Vicious Circle
7. Capsula - It Ain't Easy / Vicious Circle
8. Eko & Vinda Folio - Shen Anateb / Talitres
9. Alexia C - Troubles / Ariane Productions
10. Cumba Ya ! - Tolu (Digiskull Remix) / Sabor Discos
11. Cocanha - Lo Companhon de l'Avairon / PagansÂ 
12. Chet Nuneta - Arom Daya / Mélodinote


