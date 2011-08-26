Compilation Rim Printemps 2017

Tracklist:

1. Raoul Vignal - Under The Same Sky / Talitres

2. Nattali Rize - One People / Baco Records

3. Sweat Like An Ape - Hight Moon / Platinum Records

4. Charles X - In Love / Bordeaux Rock

5. Anelli - What Yout Got / Boxon Records

6. Shannon Wright - The Thirst / Vicious Circle

7. Capsula - It Ain't Easy / Vicious Circle

8. Eko & Vinda Folio - Shen Anateb / Talitres

9. Alexia C - Troubles / Ariane Productions

10. Cumba Ya ! - Tolu (Digiskull Remix) / Sabor Discos

11. Cocanha - Lo Companhon de l'Avairon / PagansÂ

12. Chet Nuneta - Arom Daya / Mélodinote