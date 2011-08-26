Compilation Rim Printemps 2017

Tracklist:
1. Raoul Vignal - Under The Same Sky / Talitres
2. Nattali Rize - One People / Baco Records
3. Sweat Like An Ape - Hight Moon / Platinum Records
4. Charles X - In Love / Bordeaux Rock
5. Anelli - What Yout Got / Boxon Records
6. Shannon Wright - The Thirst / Vicious Circle
7. Capsula - It Ain't Easy / Vicious Circle
8. Eko & Vinda Folio - Shen Anateb / Talitres
9. Alexia C - Troubles / Ariane Productions
10. Cumba Ya ! - Tolu (Digiskull Remix) / Sabor Discos
11. Cocanha - Lo Companhon de l'Avairon / PagansÂ
12. Chet Nuneta - Arom Daya / Mélodinote